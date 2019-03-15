At press time, 49 people are dead after a terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Some 41 others, including young children, are being treated for gunshot wounds. The police have taken a 28-year-old white man from Australia into custody. He appears to be driven by white nationalism with an aim to stoke racial divisions. He seems to be a violent product of the internet age: He posted his racist manifesto online and shared it on Twitter and 8chan, streamed the attack on Facebook, where it spread. His manifesto makes references to other white supremacists, and the U.S. president, among others. The attacks took place during Friday Prayer.