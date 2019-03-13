Twitter Just Released Updated Camera Features in Public Beta. Here’s How to Use Them

South by Southwest, the film festival turned music showcase turned interactive media roadshow, is in full swing for yet another year. And given that SXSW is where Twitter really took off in 2007—the social media service actually launched many months prior to its debut at the annual Austin, Texas conference that year—it’s fitting that Twitter again chose SXSW as the venue to announce a product update.

Starting Wednesday, users with iOS and Android smartphones will start seeing the new version of the in-app camera show up. It’s the first major camera update since 2016, according to NBC News.

See it? Tweet it! Our updated camera is just a swipe away, so you get the shot fast. Rolling out to all of you over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/moOEFO2nQq — Twitter (@Twitter) March 13, 2019

The updated camera feature is in public beta, which means that at least for now, it is not part of the core Twitter product experience, according to NBC. And to be clear, one could always take a photo using the mobile Twitter app. So this isn’t a new offering so much as updated functionality.

But what the update is meant to do is make it easier to quickly snap and share images or videos, according to (twtr) Twitter vice president of product, Keith Coleman. Open the app, swipe left, and the camera is ready. (It used to take a few clicks to get there.) If a user has geolocation services turned on, the app will suggest relevant hashtags to go along with photos, videos, and live streams.

Whether it’s breaking news 🗞, a bball game 🏀, a festival 🎶, a fave tv show airing 👑, people come to Twitter to see and talk about what’s happening. We keep working to make this better. https://t.co/281nSOTlpC — Keith Coleman 🌱😀🙌 (@kcoleman) March 13, 2019

While capturing video, users can toggle from recording to broadcasting live, according to Wired. And the limit for a recorded video length? It’s two minutes and 40 seconds—a total of 280 seconds, just like Twitter’s character limit.