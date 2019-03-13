Tucker Carlson is losing advertisers—again.

On Sunday, Media Matters for America released recordings of a number of calls Carlson made to a shock-jock radio show between 2006 and 2011. Those recordings, and others that have surfaced in the days since, show Carlson making controversial, and oftentimes derogatory, comments about women, sex workers, beauty pageant contestants, and others.

And now people’s calls for advertisers to cut ties with Carlson and his Fox News show appear to be working. As of Wednesday, drug maker AstraZeneca and bedding company Sheex have added their names to the growing list of companies that will no longer air advertisements during Carlson’s show.

A total of 34 companies—by Media Matters’ count—have cut ties in recent months as a result of numerous comments Carlson has made on his show and elsewhere. In December, Carlson suggested that immigrants made the U.S. “poorer and dirtier,” leading companies such as Pacific Life Insurance, IHOP, and NerdWallet to pause advertising. Outback Steakhouse followed suit in January.

For his part, Carlson released a comment refusing to apologize. “Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago,” Carlson wrote on Twitter. “Rather than express the usual ritual contrition, how about this: I’m on television every weeknight live for an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch. Anyone who disagrees with my views is welcome to come on and explain why.”

Carlson is not the only Fox News host who has faced an advertiser backlash. Jeanine Pirro has also lost advertisers this week following comments she made about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s hijab, and dozens of advertisers distanced themselves from Laura Ingraham last year after she mocked Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg.

Fox News did not respond to Fortune’s request for comment.