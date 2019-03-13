Don’t expect HP to ink another deal with Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade Giannulli any time soon.

The technology company announced that it was pulling a 2017 advertisement featuring the Fuller House star and her social-media star daughter, following Loughlin’s role in a college-admissions scandal.

The 54-year-old actor was taken into custody Wednesday morning as part of “Operation Varsity Blues,” an investigation into a far-ranging scheme in which parents paid a third-party fixer to falsify students’ scholastic records, and even help them cheat on exams. Also arrested in the operation were Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, and Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman.

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid close to $500,000 in order for their two daughters to circumvent traditional college-admissions procedures. That included falsely listing Olivia Jade, now 19, as having been recruited for University of Southern California’s crew team.

Olivia Jade, currently a USC freshman, appeared with Loughlin in a 2017 advertisement for one of HP’s photo-products. In a statement to Variety, the manufacturer noted it was “a one-time product campaign,” and that it was removing the ad. As of Wednesday, it was still live on Olivia Jade’s Instagram account, which has 1.3 million followers.

Though Olivia Jade wasn’t named in the FBI’s investigation, HP’s decision could be first sign of a potential advertiser push-back against the young influencer, who has partnered in the past with such brands as Amazon, Smashbox, Dolce & Gabbana, and Sephora, the latter of which recently released an Olivia Jade-branded makeup kit.

Loughlin’s own future is equally unclear. She’s slated to star in the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Fuller House, which is set to debut later this year, as well as more installments in Hallmark’s Garage Sales Mysteries film series.