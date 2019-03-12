Stacey Abrams, UBS Maternity Leave, Outdoor Voices: Broadsheet March 12

• Humor me. Like so many of us, four researchers—three from the University of Arizona and one from the University of Colorado Boulder—had heard about the benefits of humor among workplace leaders; that it increases employees’ performance and job satisfaction, reduces stress, generates a positive mood, and boosts motivation.

All upside, right? Right—unless a woman is the one telling the jokes.

In their newly published study, the authors discovered that—you guessed it—there’s a gender gap in humor, too.

The researchers had actors, one man and one woman, give two presentations each to 300 participants. One presentation was sprinkled with a few self-deprecating jokes, and the other was exactly the same minus the one-liners.

“When the male manager added humor to the presentation,” the researchers found, “he was given higher ratings of perceived status, job performance, and leadership capability compared to when he did not include any humor. However, the opposite occurred for the female manager. Adding humor led to lower ratings of perceived status, job performance, and leadership capability.”

The differing perceptions were not necessarily attributable to the individual joke-teller, but were due instead to the participants’ pre-existing gender norms, as is so often the case.

Participants considered the man’s sense of humor to be “functional,” a tool that helped lighten the mood, made difficult problems seem less overwhelming, and encouraged positive attitudes. The authors surmised that’s because “[m]en are stereotyped as having high achievement orientation, ambition, and focus on task accomplishment. These expectations align closely with the functional interpretation of humor.”

The woman’s sense of humor, meanwhile, “was scored as less functional and more disruptive than the man’s use of humor.” Her insertion of jokes “led to lower ratings of perceived status, job performance, and leadership capability,” the authors say. That reflects stereotypes of women having fewer achievements, less ambition, and increased family responsibilities.

Participants’ comments told the story rather starkly. The humorous woman showed “poor judgment in jokes” and tried “to cover up her lack of real business acumen by making little jokes.” The joking man was “witty” and used humor “to break up the monotony of his presentation.”

So what’s a funny girl to do?

“This doesn’t mean that women should refrain from humor,” the authors write. (Was that ever on the table?!) And they do warn that their findings may only apply to first impressions, like a job interview or initial client meeting. What’s more, they urge organizations and managers to “increase awareness of this prejudice.” When equality-minded people learn about such biases, the authors say, they “become more vigilant” and work to avoid succumbing to them.

HBR