'Captain Marvel' Has Sixth-Biggest Debut of All Time With $455 Million Opening Weekend

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is officially a worldwide blockbuster.

In its opening weekend, Captain Marvel tallied $455 million in worldwide box office sales, including $153 million in domestic revenue. That was enough to earn the film the sixth-biggest opening of all time and inch out another Disney (dis) production, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which previously held the sixth spot with $450.8 million in opening weekend sales. Captain Marvel now sits just behind Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, which generated $483.2 million in its opening weekend in 2011.

The superhero flick also had the biggest opening weekend box office ever for a female-led film.

Captain Marvel tells the story of Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, played by Larson, who discovers she has super powers that make her one of the most powerful forces in the universe. She must then use those powers to take on alien enemies that threaten Earth.

Both Larson and the film have earned rave reviews from critics and moviegoers who found the film captivating. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is “certified fresh” with an 80% approval rating from critics.

The film is just the latest in a string of successes for Marvel, which continues to strike a chord with worldwide audiences. Last year’s Avengers: Infinity War set a new record for box office opening weekends with $640.5 million in combined domestic and international ticket sales.