Spotify Premium Now Comes With Free Hulu Streaming—For a Limited Time

Spotify Premium subscribers now have a new streaming perk.

Individual Spotify Premium users who pay $9.99 per month for access to the company’s streaming music can now get free access to Hulu’s streaming television shows and movies. The offer is available on Hulu’s ad-supported version, which means Spotify Premium users will still need to watch commercials during playback. But the offer will help them save the $5.99 per month Hulu charges for the plan.

Spotify Premium (spot) is the paid alternative to Spotify Free. It comes with the ability to stream any of the millions of tracks Spotify offers, as well as offline playback and no ads. Spotify Premium is available as an individual plan for $9.99 per month or as a family plan for up to five people on the same account for $14.99 per month. A student option for $4.99 per month is also available.

But before folks jump at the new Spotify offer, there’s plenty of fine print to consider.

For one, the deal is only available to new Spotify Premium users, so those who already have an account are out of luck. Additionally, the deal is available only to individual users, so those who want a family subscription in addition to the Hulu offer won’t be able to get it.

Spotify’s deal is available starting on Tuesday. It’ll be available until June 10 or “while supplies last.” Spotify didn’t say how many offers it’s selling before the deal runs out.