Mozilla's Firefox Send Solves One of Email's Biggest Problems: Sending Large Files

Moving top secret files around the Internet just got a little easier.

Mozilla launched a new tool on Tuesday called Firefox Send. The service, which will serve as a direct competitor to the publicly traded Dropbox, lets anyone quickly, and easily, share important files, before it gives them the disappearing Snapchat treatment, making them disappear forever into the dark void of the Internet.

The new service allows anyone to drag, drop, and share files as big as 1GB, without needing to log in or register for an account. People who register for an account will be able to transfer up to 2.5 GB.

Firefox Send is incredibly easy to use. After going to the site, users can drag and drop a link, choose an expiration date, or limit the number of downloads. They can also add a password for an extra layer of security, if they choose. After that, users are then given a link, which can be shared with their trusted contacts.

The new service is also a workaround for sending large files over email, which take up storage space, and can jam the recipient’s inbox. Mozilla said it expects to release an Android app in beta later this week.

Mozilla, which is a nonprofit, is perhaps best known for its Firefox browser. The group has also positioned itself as a champion of privacy. It pulled its Facebook ads in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, has offered tracking protection in its browser, and even released an extension last year called Facebook Container, which isolates their browsing activity on Facebook.