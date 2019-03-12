Honda has recalled 1.1 million vehicles, many for the second time, as part of an ongoing recall of air bag inflators that could explode and injure riders.

The recall, is part of a larger recall of Takata airbags, which can hurl shrapnel if they explode after deteriorating over time due to heat and humidity. The issue has resulted in at least 23 deaths and hundreds of injuries. Honda says it is aware of one injury that is linked to the issue.

What makes this unusual is this is the second recall by Honda for this defective part. Many of the initial fixes still contain dangerous parts that could result in explosions.

The recall covers many Honda and Acura models from 2001 through 2010. Affected models include:

Honda Accords (2001 through 2007)

Honda CR-Vs (2002 through 2006)

Honda Civics (2001 through 2005)

Honda Elements (2003 through 2010)

Honda Odysseys (2002 through 2004)

Honda Pilots (2003 through 2008)

Honda Ridgeline (2006).

Acura MDX (2003 through 2006)

Acura EL (2001 through 2005)

Acura TL (2002 and 2003)

Acura CL (2003)

The Takata recall is one of the largest in U.S. history and is being carried out in phases by automakers. Honda first recalled some 1.4 million vehicles last September and in December, Toyota and Lexus recalled 65,000 vehicles. Ford has previously agreed to pay $300 million to settle consumers’ economic loss claims connected to the Takata recall.

According to the NHTSA, there are 50 million defective Takata airbags in 37 million U.S. vehicles.