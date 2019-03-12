After Amazon Acquisition, Eero CEO Addresses Mesh Network Customers' Privacy Concerns

Amazon’s acquisition of Eero had the Wi-Fi mesh network’s users wondering whether the powerful e-tailer would now have free rein to collect and track a customer’s network traffic.

With the deal now complete, Nick Weaver, CEO and co-founder of Eero, addressed customer concerns about Amazon using the acquisition to make a grab for more consumer data.

“We do not have the capability, and never have, to collect any browsing data from Eero networks,” Weaver said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Hi Steve! eero and Amazon take customer privacy very seriously and we will continue to protect it. eero does not track customers’ internet activity and this policy will not change with the acquisition. — eero support 👋 (@eerosupport) February 11, 2019

“We believe all customers have a right to privacy and that means being clear with what data we’re collecting, explaining why in easy to understand terms, and giving our customers control over their data,” he added.

While the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, Eero will be run as an independent company inside of Amazon. The mesh network, which provides a way for people to get fast, consistent Internet coverage for all of their devices, pledged to be clear about the times it does collect data. Eero currently collects data points, including network status, IP addresses, bandwidth usage, and signal strength, according to Weaver. That data allows the company to track its fleet health, and plan for future product improvements, he said.

The acquisition marks the latest move for Amazon, as it attempts to own the smart home. Eero added compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant in 2016. Amazon bought video doorbell company Ring in February 2018 in a deal that was reported to be worth more than $1 billion.