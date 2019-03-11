To Get Your Ideas Heard, Change Your Crowd

Do yourself a favor and put on your do-not-disturb, pour yourself a cup of ambition, and watch this just-posted TEDx talk from author Nilofer Merchant.

In a venue that’s designed to celebrate original ideas, she starts by bringing unwelcome news. “Given the value of original ideas—to our lives, our work, & our economy—it might surprise you, even shock you to learn…well over half and likely as many as 70% of them are ignored, silenced, or never heard from in the first place.”

Her real focus is power, and how power shapes, or fails to shape ideas, an essential take on inclusion.

Nilofer sees meritocracy as a myth, a self-informing loop that helps explain the homogeny of executive ranks and venture-backed ideas, and the necessity of movements like #TimesUp. “Some ideas are heard, and some are not,” she says.

From her talk:

So that means… When you have status, your idea gets early encouragement. Your boss, your friends, whatever, hear you and respond, “That’s SO original!” They back you, shape it, and do the work to turn that idea into a new reality. Those who are valued, get to create value. Which leads to more results, respect, and more status. Loop de loop, up and up they go. The reverse is also true. Those with low power get ignored, or shot down early. Even if the same words are used, “That’s …so… original.” the tone says they didn’t actually hear you. We’re not seeing all ideas…it’s not the idea that’s deemed unworthy; It’s the person bringing that idea who’s deemed unworthy of being heard.

Nilofer, a former tech CEO, has been researching power, innovation, and inclusion for years; in her latest book Onlyness: Make Your Ideas Wild Enough to Dent The World, she explores the unique strength that we all bring to our lives, communities, and work. “Each of us—each of you—stands in a spot in the world ONLY you stand in. From that spot – your history and experience, visions and hopes – you have a distinct perspective only you have. It’s that place of power distinctly one’s own, the genesis of new ideas. Compared to no one.”

But to get your ideas into the marketplace, you’ll need more than yourself.

“Tapping the power of Onlyness is not done by standing out in a crowd; but by about finding your crowd,” she says. “Finding your people is how you incubate an original idea and how you grow it to be powerful enough to dent the world.”

RaceAhead asked Nilofer to dig into some of the points she raised in her talk by sharing two tips you can put into practice today: