Serena Williams, International Women's Day, Rent the Runway: Broadsheet March 8

• Rent the rug? Rent the Runway is moving into another kind of rentals: home decor. “The home used to be a private space. But now it’s a very public space,” CEO Jennifer Hyman says of the effect of social media. Rent the Runway enters its first category outside apparel and accessories through a partnership with West Elm.

Bloomberg

• Rometty’s rally. IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is leading a group of chief executives calling on Congress to pass the Equality Act, which would protect LGBT people from discrimination. On behalf of the Business Roundtable, she writes, “As employers, America’s leading companies know that our economy works best when our employees can be who they are, without fear of bias, discrimination, or inequality.”

Axios

• The Ilhan Omar story. Let’s talk about Rep. Ilhan Omar. A controversy has been brewing over charges of anti-Semitism against the Minnesota congresswoman, who is opposed to Israel’s policies in Palestine. Some have called her anti-Israel statements anti-Semitic, while others point out that Omar—a black woman—is facing a degree of scrutiny not applied to most other members of the House. This piece has a good play-by-play if you haven’t been following the story.

NPR

• The Queen has posted. Queen Elizabeth II has published her very first Instagram post. She didn’t make a new account—apart from the Royal Family account that already posts updates on her behalf—but there are photos of her pushing the “share” button herself from an iPad. The caption is signed “Elizabeth R.” for “Regina,” which is not a given middle name but instead means “Queen.”

Fortune

