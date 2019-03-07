Queen Elizabeth Joins Instagram

Queen Elizabeth II is jumping onto social media.

The British monarch Thursday made her debut post on Instagram, showcasing her visit to the Science Museum in London and sharing a picture of an old letter from her great, great grandfather Prince Albert to computer pioneer Charles Babbage.

Her Royal Highness, who signed the post “Elizabeth R,” could probably take a few lessons from her grandchildren and great grandchildren, however, as she neglected to add the all-so-crucial hashtags to her post, which, were she a commoner, would have severely restricted its visibility.

Apparently, when you’re the queen, you don’t need hashtags. In three hours, the post had gathered over 57,000 likes.

“Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors,” Elizabeth wrote.

As for that signature—Elizabeth R—the R stands for Regina, which means “queen.” Regina is not actually part of the queen’s given name. She was baptized as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor.

Social media, of course, can be a terrible place, filled with people who take joy in bringing misery to others. To curb nastiness, the Royal Family let people know earlier this week that anyone who posts offensive comments will either be blocked or reported to the police. It urged followers to practice “courtesy, kindness and respect” in interacting with each other and royalty.