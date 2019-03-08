Forget 'Captain Marvel.' Meet Fortune's Superwomen

Moviegoers are clearly excited about Disney’s Captain Marvel.

The film, starring Brie Larson as Marvel’s first female superhero lead, looks poised to bring in more than $125 million domestically in its opening weekend.

That puts it ahead of other recent superhero hits like Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Deadpool.

And Disney isn’t missing the chance to capitalize on its its female lead, choosing to debut the film on International Women’s Day, and partnering with brands like Dole, the WNBA, and others to promote strong women.

Here at Fortune, we aim to regularly celebrate women who are doing amazing things at work and in the wider world. And while leading teams of engineers or funding women entrepreneurs may not be the stuff of Hollywood blockbusters, the women accomplishing these feats certainly qualify as superheroes in our book.

So on this International Women’s Day, Fortune brings you “Superwomen,” a video series that captures insights from our Most Powerful Women community.

Like all good heroines, these women are plagued by a nemesis, and often call upon their superpowers.

They offer advice on striking a power pose, and share their favorite power songs. (you can check out the MPW power song playlist here.)

Finally, they reveal the quotes and the people who inspire them.

See the whole Superwomen series here.