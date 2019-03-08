Costco Raises Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour

The warehouse retailer Costco announced Thursday it’s raising its hourly minimum wage for the second time in less than a year, part of a U.S. retail trend intended to attract and retain workers in a tight labor market.

Costco’s hourly base wage is now $15, following an uptick in June to $14 from $13.

It’s not just store employees who will see a bump in their paychecks. The retailer said it will increase pay for supervisors. It also has reportedly begun offering paid parental leave for hourly employees.

With increasing competition for fewer hourly workers, Costco is not the only one raising pay.

Amazon, Target, and Walmart have all raised minimum wages in the U.S. over the last year. The minimum hourly wage at Amazon is $15 as well and is $11 at Walmart. Target currently pays employees $12 an hour and plans to pay $15 an hour from next year.