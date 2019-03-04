Southwest Airlines Launches Flights to Hawaii

Southwest Airlines’ long-awaited flights to Hawaii are poised to take off.

The first route to launch is between Oakland and Honolulu, starting March 17—for an introductory rate of $49 each way. By comparison, competitors’s listed one-way flights tend to run $250 or more.

According to Southwest’s website, the company’s Wanna Get Away fares will eventually be available for several California-Hawaii routes. The company didn’t say how long the budget introductory fares would last.

When inter-island flights launch, they will initially go for as low as $29 each way. The site’s low-fare calendar provides price availability.

The FAA on Feb. 19 gave Southwest approval for the flights to Hawaii. The okay was delayed due to the government shutdown.

Following the Oakland-Honolulu route, Southwest will be launching a flight between Oakland and Maui in early April and to the big island in mid-May. Flights from San Jose to Honolulu, Maui, and Hawaii will also begin in May. Inter-island flights are due to begin in late May and flights to Kauai will follow.

When Southwest first announced plans to fly to Hawaii last year, it planned to introduce routes from San Diego and Sacramento as well. The airline has yet to provide any details about these routes.