Martha Stewart Will Partner With Canopy Growth to Launch a New Line of CBD Products

Martha Stewart is moving into a new industry, after announcing a partnership with Canada-based Canopy Growth, one of the largest marijuana producers in the world. Stewart will partner with the company to develop a line of CBD (also known as cannabidiol) products.

Canopy and Stewart announced the partnership on Thursday. The company, with Stewart’s help, plans to launch a line of products it says will focus on improving the lives of people and animals, CNBC reports. Clinical trials are currently underway.

“I am delighted to establish this partnership with Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of experience in the subject of living,” Stewart said in a statement. “I’m especially looking forward to our first collaboration together, which will offer sensible products for people’s beloved pets.”

While the substance has become all the rage in the U.S. in recent years as companies develop all sorts of products ranging from coffee and ice cream to body lotion, marijuana itself has been used for medical purposes for thousands of years.

CBD is a non-addictive substance found in the cannabis flower. It doesn’t cause a high for the user, as is the case with THC, and is often used to treat medical conditions, such as body pain and inflammation, and anxiety, among others. CBD has also been used as a therapeutic, anti-anxiety supplement for pets.

Bruce Linton, Canopy Growth’s chairman and co-CEO said in a statement reported by USA Today that he is excited to work with Stewart.

“As soon as you hear the name Martha, you know exactly who we’re talking about,” Linton said. “Martha is one of a kind and I am so excited to be able to work alongside this icon to sharpen our CBD product offerings across categories from human to animal.”