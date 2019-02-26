President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are in Hanoi, Vietnam, for their second summit.

The two are reportedly due to meet at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi on Wednesday to continue discussions of North Korea’s denuclearization, following their first historic summit in Singapore in June 2018.

According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump and Kim will meet for a brief conversation on Wednesday evening, which will be followed by a social dinner. The Washington Post reports that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney will be present, along with two aides to Kim and interpreters for both leaders. Talks are due to continue on Thursday.

Here is the latest on the 2019 Trump-Kim Summit:

Trump arrives in Hanoi

Trump arrived in Hanoi on Air Force One Tuesday night after stopping to refuel first in England and then in Qatar. A red carpet was rolled out for his arrival and he was greeted by Vietnamese soldiers and several government officials.

Trump then traveled by motorcade to the J.W. Marriott in Hanoi, where he arrived around 10 p.m. local time.

Just arrived in Vietnam. Thank you to all of the people for the great reception in Hanoi. Tremendous crowds, and so much love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2019

Trump is expected to meet with Vietnamese officials, including the president and prime minister Wednesday.

Kim visits North Korean embassy

Kim left the Melia Hotel Tuesday evening to visit the North Korean Embassy.

U.S. White House Press Corps removed from media center at Kim hotel

The White House Press Corps were removed from their media center at the hotel where Kim is staying when the North Korean leader arrived Tuesday. The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry tweeted that “The American Media Center will be relocated from Melia hotel to International Media Center.”

📢📢📢FYI:

the American Media Center will be relocated from Melia hotel to International Media Center at 91 Tran Hung Dao Hanoi#DPRKUSA #HanoiSummit — MoFAVietNam Spokesperson (@PressDept_MoFA) February 26, 2019

Journalists tweeted that they were prohibited from taking photos of Kim’s arrival before they were forced to leave.

Kim arrives in Vietnam

Following a train journey through China, Kim arrived in Hanoi Tuesday morning, where he was greeted by Vietnamese troops at the Dong Dang railway station. A crowd also gathered along the road near the station upon Kim’s arrival. The station had been cordoned off since Monday. The road from the station into Hanoi was also closed for much of Tuesday.

From the train station, Kim traveled by bulletproof Mercedes surrounded by bodyguards to the Melia Hotel in Hanoi, where he plans to stay during the summit.