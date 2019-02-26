Nearly 200 people have been stuck on an Amtrak train in Oregon for more than 30 hours.

The Amtrak Coast Starlight train left Seattle around 9:45 a.m. Sunday with a planned final destination of Los Angeles, but hit a tree that had fallen across the tracks at 6:18 p.m. — and hasn’t moved since, stranding more than 180 passengers and a dozen or so crew members.

According to The Oregonian, the crew attempted to repair the train until 1 a.m. on Monday. At 7 a.m Monday passengers were told another train was coming to take them back to Eugene, Oregon but that has not arrived.

Winter storms in the area closed roads, making it harder to reach the stranded train. Union Pacific, which owns the rail lines, have been helping clear a path to the carriages and expect to reach the train by 6 a.m. Tuesday morning local time. Meanwhile, passengers have been stuck on board with few updates and diminishing supplies.

Rebekah Dodson, a passenger on the Amtrak train stranded in Oakridge just sent me this video. #amtrak #OakRidge pic.twitter.com/nU41KXXqV6 — Lincoln Graves (@LincolnGraves) February 26, 2019

here’s what it looks like inside the train… it’s been stuck for 24 hours east of #Eugene with more than 180 people onboard. You can see people sleeping & playing games. Stranded in snow after hitting a downed tree Sunday night… #fox12 #eugene #snow #oakridge #amtrak #oregon pic.twitter.com/GMcNQSQIOa — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) February 26, 2019

update – they’re now playing the ukulele… Looks like they’re all spending a second night on the train, trying to make the best of it. Thanks to John onboard for all these videos! #fox12 #stuckamtrak #oakridge #snow pic.twitter.com/qoU59GXUaO — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) February 26, 2019

Some passengers and their families expressed frustration with Amtrak, complaining that there hadn’t been enough communication about the situation.

Hey @Amtrak can you answer me this? Why is my husband and the other passengers stuck, but you all told them no refunds? Also, why is the crew being replaced but the passengers can't be escorted out? Make it make sense for me please #stuckamtrak #Iwantmymoneyback #amtraksucks https://t.co/DnveyCPPSc — Kim Studdard (@entrepremomer) February 26, 2019

Shortly before midnight on Monday, Amtrak announced a service suspension between Portland an Eugene, Oregon through Thursday. Amtrak’s website was unable to provide a status update on the train.

Amtrak faces difficult times. A spate of recent crashes and derailments, including a high-profile derailment in Washington state in 2017, have raised questions about safety. Meanwhile, President Trump has slashed the federal subsidy for the passenger railway, making infrastructure investment all the more difficult.