Elizabeth Warren, Karren Brady, Alva Johnson Trump: Broadsheet February 26

• The network effect. We’ve long known that a strong professional network is one of the very most important tools for landing a great job—and one that gets increasingly vital as you work your way toward more senior, better paid roles.

But here’s something you may not know about the networks of successful women (I sure didn’t): they don’t look like men’s.

According to new research in Harvard Business Review by Brian Uzzi, a professor at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management, the difference is not, as you might suspect, the size of the network. Instead, it’s about the types of connections.

In looking at groups of MBAs—analyzing both the makeup of the subjects’ networks and the types of jobs they found after graduation—Uzzi concludes that the men who landed roles with the highest levels of “authority” and pay were central to the MBA student network—”or connected to multiple ‘hubs,’ or people who have a lot of contacts across different groups of students.” Their female counterparts, meanwhile, benefited from being central, too—but only if they also “have an inner circle of close female contacts.”

The benefit of centrality is pretty clear cut: It offers quick access to a wide variety of job and company info. But what is it that those close contacts bring to women? Here’s Uzzi:

“However, because women seeking positions of executive leadership often face cultural and political hurdles that men typically do not, they benefit from an inner circle of close female contacts that can share private information about things like an organization’s attitudes toward female leaders, which helps strengthen women’s job search, interviewing, and negotiation strategies. While men had inner circles in their networks too—contacts that they communicated with most—we found that the gender composition of males’ inner circles was not related to job placement.”

Ah hah! Kind of sounds like a “whisper network,” right? While we tend to think of those informal channels as protecting women from harm, they can also carry lots of other useful information, including, it seems, how to nail the interview and land the biggest paycheck while sidestepping gendered hazards like an interviewer who might (illegally) ask about your plans to start a family—intel that seems to be less important to men than to women who “need to navigate male-dominated professions.”

While it’s unfair (if unsurprising) that women need to master two networking skills while men need only one, I’m a firm believer that simply understanding the dynamics of the kind of network you need puts you a step ahead of the game. And introverts like me will be heartened by some of Uzzi’s suggestions for building stronger professional ties, including “seek quality over quantity.”

