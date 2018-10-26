Google Andy Rubin, Megyn Kelly Canceled, Topshop Chairman: Broadsheet October 26

• The Silence Keepers. Last December, Time magazine famously named the Silence Breakers, those who’d spoken out against sexual assault and harassment, as its 2017 ‘Person of the Year.’ But this week, a year into the current #MeToo movement, we’ve been reminded that Silence Keepers—individuals, corporate engines, and institutional forces set on keeping victims quiet—still wield enormous power.

Take, for instance, yesterday’s blockbuster New York Times report that detailed how Google protected star executive Andy Rubin, known as the ‘Father of Android,’ even after a past partner credibly accused Rubin of coercing oral sex. (Rubin denies the claim.) Google asked Rubin to leave the company, but instead of firing him and paying him nothing, the company awarded him a $90 million exit package. What’s more, Google remained silent on the matter as Rubin launched his next venture, in which Google invested millions more.

Then there’s the saga of Topshop retail tycoon Philip Green, who yesterday was identified as the subject of a rather insane #MeToo scandal. Britain’s Daily Telegraph had for months investigated sexual harassment and bullying claims against Green (which Green denies), but a U.K. court gagged the newspaper from naming Green, ruling that the confidentiality of the non-disclosure agreements signed by Green’s employees were more important than freedom of speech. The Telegraph and press advocates were (rightfully) outraged. The paper published the investigation anyways under the headline “The British #MeToo Scandal Which Cannot Be Revealed.” It described Green only as “a leading businessman.”

That’s where the saga stood until Lord Peter Hain outed Green in dramatic fashion during a session of Parliament on Thursday—a right granted to Hain by his status in Parliament.

“I feel it’s my duty under parliamentary privilege to name Philip Green as the individual in question given that the media have been subject to an injunction preventing publication of the full details of this story which is clearly in the public interest,” Hain said.

(From time to time, those ancient Parliamentary rules do come in handy.)

Both episodes illustrate that even amid the powerful #MeToo movement that’s all about disrupting long-held silence, strong counter forces are still trying their hardest to maintain it.