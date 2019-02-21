Longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone will remain out of jail, but is now under a strict gag order, after a photo he posted to Instagram showed a target symbol next to a picture of the judge in his case, Amy Berman Jackson.

Stone later deleted the post and apologized, but Jackson ordered Stone to appear in court Thursday to make the case “as to why the media contact order entered in this case and/or his conditions of release should not be modified or revoked in light of the posts on his Instagram account on or about February 18, 2019.”

“I’ve been treated for emotional stress,” Stone said in court Thursday afternoon, according to CBS. “I can only beseech you to give me a second chance. Forgive me the trespass.”

At the time of Stone’s bail, Jackson had issued only a limited gag order, while warning Stone not to draw too much media attention to himself.

Stone faces seven charges, including making false statements, witness tampering, and obstruction of an official proceeding. He has denied all charges.