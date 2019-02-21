Term Sheet -- Thursday, February 21

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

A day after we reported on the dire state of the IPO market, we have some hope.

Ride-hailing giant Lyft is preparing to list its shares on the Nasdaq near the end of March, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company plans to launch its roadshow the week of March 18 and expects to target a valuation between $20 billion and $25 billion.

There are pros and cons to Lyft going public before its biggest rival Uber. As Pitchbook notes, it can set expectations for the ride-hailing industry and attract investor interest early. However, it’s important to remember that Lyft is significantly less valuable than Uber, and it could also lose out on investors who are holding out for Uber’s IPO. Lyft was last valued at $15.1 billion, while Uber was valued at ~$70 billion.

In an email to Term Sheet, PitchBook emerging tech analyst Asad Hussain says the two companies present two fundamentally different investment propositions — with Lyft representing an investment into the U.S. ridesharing industry and Uber representing an investment into a global, bundled, mobility-as-a-service platform.

“Although we recognize the growth potential for Uber’s business, we remain more confident in Lyft given its more focused business model,” Hussain writes. “We believe Lyft chose to list ahead of Uber so as not to be burdened by the dominant ridesharing player’s likely lower valuation multiple and associated scrutiny surrounding its slowing growth profile, numerous corporate controversies, and somewhat unfocused future growth strategies.”

It’s important to note that neither company has turned a profit—indeed, both have been losing money for years. But I expect divergent outcomes. Like I said in Fortune’s Crystal Ball issue, I predict investors will greet Uber’s IPO with a shrug owing to its high price and the company’s penchant for controversy. Meanwhile, Lyft will be viewed as an attractive proposition because of its steady gain of market share from its much-larger rival as well as its potential for rapid growth across the country from a smaller base.

Although Lyft has recently been criticized for its “nice guy” image, Lyft co-founder John Zimmer said the following: “We’re in a time where it’s more interesting to hear about people that are maybe jerks, to say it mildly. But, I would argue … treating people well is the right thing to do, and, it’s also good for business.”

On whether he’s worried about Uber beating Lyft to the public markets, Zimmer said: “Of all the things that we’ve faced over the last six years, this is not something I’m concerned about.”

PAYPAL MAFIA REUNION: Keith Rabois, a longtime investor and member of the so-called PayPal mafia, is leaving Khosla Ventures to join Founders Fund as a general partner. Rabois and Founder Fund’s Peter Thiel have known each other for 30 years, working together to build PayPal.

👉(As a very important aside, I have an amazing framed photo of Thiel and Rabois that’s sitting on my desk as I write Term Sheet. The backstory: In November 2007, Fortune Magazine decided to write about the PayPal alumni at length, with the headline literally being “The Paypal Mafia“— and photograph them like the Sopranos.)

Rabois said in a statement to Term Sheet: “[Thiel] has built up an institution at Founders Fund that I feel strongly aligned with, both in how they operate internally, but also in the founders they choose to back and the audacity of the bets they take.”

Founders Fund is also hiring Delian Asparouhov as a principal. Previously, Asparouhov was Rabois’ chief of staff at Khosla Ventures.

THERANOS’ SECOND ACT: I am convinced that the Theranos saga will never end. While she faces federal fraud charges and up to 20 years in prison, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes thinks people will give her another chance if only they can hear her side of the story. She has reportedly held meetings with filmmakers to try to collaborate on a documentary about her “real” story, according to Vanity Fair, and she “desperately wants to write a book.” Read more at Fortune.