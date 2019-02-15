Google Play Will Automatically Update Android Apps—Even if Users Aren't Logged Into Google

Android phone users who can’t be bothered to upgrade apps are about to get some help from Google Play. The service will automatically upgrade some pre-loaded apps, even if a user isn’t logged into their Google account.

The idea is to create a more “consistent” experience for Android users across their devices, according to a letter Google sent to developers. While most people presumably log into their Google accounts when they use their phones, if they don’t, pre-loaded apps, including the Google Play store, are cut off from updates. Anyone who doesn’t want an update can go to their Android settings and disable the “auto update” option.

Developers were asked by Google to make sure their apps will work “with or without a Google account.” The update will only be applicable to phones using Android Lollipop or newer generations of the operating system. Google is working its through the alphabet with each new version of its OS named after a dessert. After Lollipop, there was Marshmallow, Nougat, Oreo, and the most recent Android version, Pie.

“This new feature will provide users with a more consistent app experience across many devices and will allow them to access the best and newest features provided by developers. This should also help developers reduce overhead costs required to support obsolete app versions,” Google said in its note to developers, which was first posted by Android Police.

The open source Android operating system is the most used in the world. Earlier this month, Google revealed a major vulnerability that could have allowed hackers to access a person’s Android device simply by sending a malicious photo file. The vulnerability has since been patched through an update.