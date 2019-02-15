Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has reached a settlement over his collusion grievance against the league.

Kaepernick’s attorneys, Mark Geragos, and Ben Meiselas and the NFL released a joint statement Friday announcing that a settlement has been reached by the league and the former San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback and Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, who filed a similar grievance.

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” said the statement Geragos tweeted Friday. “As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

Due to a confidentiality agreement, the terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Following the announcement, the NFL’s players union tweeted out a statement in support of Kaepernick and Reid, who played together with the Niners.

Kaepernick originally filed the grievance in October of 2017. The grievance said that the NFL and its owners “have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick’s leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States.”

Kaepernick drew national attention in 2016 when he opted to kneel during the National Anthem before a game as a way to protest racial inequality, Reid, then his Niners’ teammate, was among the first players to join Kaepernick in the movement.

Kaepernick has not been a part of an NFL team since his contract ended with the Niners in March 2017.