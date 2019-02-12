Apple's Next AirPods Could Launch This Fall—And They Might Look Very Different

Apple’s AirPods are getting an update later this year, according to a new report.

Tech rumor watcher Steve McFly, who goes by the handle @OnLeaks on Twitter, tweeted on Tuesday that Apple is expected to release its AirPods 2, complete with all-new colors, this fall. The rumor, which cited a “seemingly reliable source,” suggests Apple might release a wireless charging case for its first-generation AirPods sooner than that. The case would ostensibly work with the second-generation model, as well.

Apple released its first-generation AirPods in December 2016. While they’re wildly popular, the $159 wireless earbuds could benefit from an update that includes more colors and enhancements.

Trying to predict what Apple does can be difficult. And some rumors are more accurate than others. McFly has one of the better reputations in the Apple-watching space for finding sources who have knowledge of what Apple is doing. Still, he cautioned that he “can’t vouch these (rumors) 100%.” In Apple’s universe, only Apple knows for sure what it has planned.

Still, the leak is the latest in a string of rumors surrounding Apple’s plans for its upcoming AirPods. Those rumors had suggested that Apple is planning a new version of its wireless earbuds for later this year. Apple (aapl) isn’t expected to make major changes to the AirPods 2 design, but could tweak them a bit to make them even more stable in ears to reduce chances of them falling out.

Apple has also been rumored to be working on a wireless charging case for its AirPods, so McFly’s mention of that is no surprise. The current AirPods charging case needs to be plugged in to boost its charge. The new version could be placed on a wireless charging pad or other device to boost its battery life. Pricing and availability are unknown.