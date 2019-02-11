Adam Schiff Questions Depth of Mueller's Probe into Trump and Deutsche Bank

Adam Schiff (D-CA) doesn’t think Robert Mueller is being allowed to investigate Trump properly, so he’s taking matters into his own hands.

Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday, the House Intelligence Chief raised questions about reports that the special counsel has been prevented from subpoenaing Deutsche Bank, asking how his team could conduct a money laundering investigation without doing so.

Schiff appeared on the program to discuss the investigation he and House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) launched last week into attempts to influence the 2016 election and financial activities related to Trump’s businesses — which the pair claim are based on “credible reports” of money laundering and financial compromise.

Last year, Schiff told Chuck Todd of “Meet the Press” that evidence of such wrongdoing could exist in Deutsche Bank records. His suspicion, he said, was based on Deutsche Bank’s history of laundering Russian money, and that it was the “only bank” willing to do business with the Trump Organization.

Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Deutsche Bank had denied a loan to Trump during the 2016 election, citing concerns that if he were to win, the bank would have to choose between not collecting the debt and seizing the assets of the American president.

Deutsche Bank is also facing broadening U.S. scrutiny of the company’s steps to combat money-laundering amid reports that its U.S. unit may have been a key conduit for dirty cash.