Brainstorm Health: CRISPR Patent Drama, J&J Drug Pricing Ads, John Dingell Passes

Happy Friday, readers!

The CRISPR intellectual property saga has already been a long one – and yet, perhaps it’s only just begun.

The ongoing tug-of-war between the various parties that lay claim to the pioneering gene editing technique reached another inflection point on Friday. This time around, the victor is the University of California, Berkeley, and its associated research and biotech partners. Longtime readers will recall that the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard originally came out in front in this IP horserace. Now, Berkeley is being granted its own CRISPR patent, according to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office documents.

It will take a while to dust off what this all means for Berkeley, CRISPR pioneers Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier, and affiliated firms such as Intellia and CRISPR Therapeutics – or for the Broad, Feng Zhang, and Editas Medicine and a number of other firms. (All of these companies’ shares were up in Friday trading, including a 5% spike for Intellia.)

But billions of dollars are potentially at stake here. So don’t expect a convoluted battle that’s already lasted six years to end anytime soon.

Read on for the day’s news, and have a great weekend.