Wells Fargo Suffers Second Online, Mobile Banking Outage This Month

Wells Fargo online and mobile banking operations went offline Thursday morning, apparently nationwide.

The technical difficulties were first acknowledged by the bank on social media at 9:28 a.m. ET, with a tweet reading: “We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates.”

As of 12 p.m. ET, the bank’s website was still offline and its social media channel had not given any significant updates, other than to confirm the outage was ongoing.

“We’re experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience,” it said.

This is the second outage Wells Fargo customers have faced this month. Online and mobile banking operations were affected for some customers on Feb. 1. That outage lasted at least five-and-a-half hours.

It’s a PR headache the bank could do without. Public opinion about Wells Fargo has dimmed in recent years, in large part due to a 2017 scandal regarding the lender’s retail sales practices.