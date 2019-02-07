Häagen-Dazs Has a New Line of Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream

Häagen-Dazs unveiled a new line of ice cream Thursday containing an extra-special ingredient: booze.

The company’s new spirits collection includes five new ice cream flavors as well as a new cookie square and a non-dairy treat.

“The Häagen-Dazs brand is built on a passion for transforming the finest ingredients into extraordinary ice cream experiences,” said Rachel Jaiven, Häagen-Dazs Brand Manager said in a statement. “The Spirits Collection was expertly crafted to offer new, extraordinary ways to indulge. Each flavor is perfect to pair with your favorite cocktail, elevate a boozy float or simply enjoy on its own.”

The new flavors include Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, Bourbon Praline Cream, and Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee. The Irish Cream ice cream is also used as a topping for a new Irish Cream Cookie Square, which is then dipped in dark chocolate.

Don’t expect to get drunk off these frozen treats. While the ice creams are infused with liquor, each one has an ABV of less than half a percent.

The ice cream is making its debut today, but will be slowly rolling out nationwide. It’s expected to be widely available by April 2019 in grocery stores in 14-ounce cartons for a suggested retail price of $5.29.

Starting March 1, the ice cream will also be available at Häagen-Dazs locations, and sold in cup, cone, and sundae form.