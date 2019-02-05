World Bank, Alphabet Results, Tesla and Maxwell: CEO Daily for February 5, 2019

Good morning, and welcome to the Year of the Pig.

There’s a story in the new issue of The Atlantic with the provocative title: “Why Ford Hired a Furniture Maker as CEO.” It’s about Jim Hackett, who was CEO of Steelcase before joining Ford. But what it’s really about is “design thinking”—a discipline embraced by Hackett and pioneered by design firm IDEO. (You can re-read Adam Lashinsky’s 2017 Hackett profile here—it touches many of the same themes.)

If you aren’t familiar with design thinking, you should be. In today’s world of hyper technological change and colliding industries, design thinking has become a critical piece of the success puzzle. As a manager, you may hold a black belt in Six Sigma, and be the master of improving existing processes within your company. But the challenges of new technology force you to go further, and rethink your business from the ground up. If a previous generation of Ford engineers thought about making great cars, the new generation has to think about a whole range of ways of meeting their customers’ need for mobility.

I’ve written a lot in this space about how the vast majority of big-company CEOs believe AI will profoundly change their companies, but only a minority have made big investments in it. That’s a design thinking challenge. Most CEOs quickly grasp technology that improves processes and efficiency—that’s why their first AI investments have been in “chat bots” that replace people at call centers. But the big opportunity will come when they use AI technology to create new products and services that improve the lives of their customers.

As an executive, how do you learn to use design thinking? One way to start is by reading the new edition of Tim Brown’s book, Change by Design. Brown is the president and CEO of IDEO, and the book is coming out in March. Fortune will publish an exclusive excerpt later this month.

The other is to travel to Singapore next month for Fortune’s Brainstorm Design conference, March 5-7. Brown will be there, and so will other icons of the design thinking movement. That includes Tony Fadell, who helped invent such products as the iPod, the iPhone, and the Next thermostat; Dyson CEO Jim Rowan; Facebook VP of Design Margaret Gould Stewart; and top design experts from IBM, Google, McKinsey, and Salesforce, among others. Brainstorm Design has rapidly catapulted to the top of my list of favorite Fortune events because it stretches the mind in unexpected ways. You can see the full agenda and request an invitation here. Or just shoot me a note. CEO Daily readers get special consideration.

More news below. I’ll be listening to President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight for signs of a pro-business agenda, and report back tomorrow.