'Like a Big Mac, But Actually Big:' Burger King's Blatant Trolling of McDonald's in Sweden Is Something to Behold

Ever wanted to buy the “Burger Big Mac Wished It Was”? Well, now you can.

Thanks to a recent European trademark ruling depriving McDonald’s of the Big Mac trademark across the EU, Burger King can now advertise the “Wished It Was” burger — and lots more besides — with no legal repercussions.

In a spoof ad, Burger King Sweden showed a restaurant menu offering the burger alongside a selection including “Like a Big Mac, But Actually Big”, “Kind of Like a Big Mac But Juicier and Tastier”, and “Big Mac-ish But Flame-Grilled of Course.”

“McDonald’s just lost its trademark for the Big Mac for suing a much smaller player,” Burger King Sweden CEO Iwo Zakowski said in a statement.”It’s too much fun for us to stay away.”

The ad is the latest in a long history of trolling McDonald’s. Late last year, Burger King offered Whoppers for one penny to customers who ordered it from the vicinity of a McDonald’s, using the Burger King mobile app.

About a year ago it also began offering the Double Quarter Pound King Sandwich in direct competition with McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder.

McDonald’s also faces stiff competition on the bacon front from Wendy’s this week with a head-to-head bacon giveaway.