Tyson Foods Recalls 18 Tons of Chicken Nuggets After Reports of Contamination

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 36,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets after consumers reported finding soft, blue pieces of rubber inside the popular food.

The recall comes in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service and applies to the company’s Panko Chicken Nuggets that were sold in five pound plastic bags in grocery stores nationwide.

Consumers are being urged to look for bags with the “best by” date of Nov. 26, 2019, the Case Code 3308SDL03 and a time stamp ranging from 23:00 through 01:59. If you’ve got the product, either discard it or return it to the point of purchase for a refund.

To date, there are no instances of injury or illness, but the company and FSIS are afraid the products are in people’s home freezers and might be overlooked. Tyson was forced to recall frozen, breaded chicken products for essentially the same reason last June.

This isn’t the first major recall of chicken nuggets this year. Less than two weeks ago, Perdue Foods recalled 68,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets after consumers reported finding chunks of wood inside of the product. On Monday, Purdue was also forced to recall 16,000 pounds of Refrigerated Fun Shapes Chicken Nuggets due to misbranding an undeclared allergens.

The recall follows a series of notable food recalls in 2018. In December, the USDA recalled 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean Sausage. JBS Tolleson has recalled over 6,000 tons of beef since October. Cargill was forced twice to recall meats, once in August and more in September. And Kroger issued a warning in May when there was the threat of plastic contamination.