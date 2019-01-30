The Laundress, Gina Haspel, Stacey Abrams: Broadsheet January 30

• In grit we trust. There are a lot of qualities we hope for in our leaders—vision, empathy, integrity—but in the last 24 hours, I’ve been thinking about the one Angela Duckworth popularized in her fascinating book, Grit.

Duckworth defines grit as “the combination of perseverance and passion for long-term goals. It’s not just working really hard and being resilient—it’s doing all of that in the service of something that you love, that is interesting to you, and that gives you a sense of purpose and meaning.”

The term popped into my mind when I read the news that Stacey Abrams has been chosen to deliver the response to President Trump’s State of the Union address. As many of you will recall, Abrams narrowly lost her November bid to become governor of Georgia amid a dispute over voter suppression. Had she been elected, Abrams would have become the first black female governor in U.S. history. Now she finds herself in the spotlight again as she ponders her next move. (Abrams has said she plans to run again, though it’s not clear which office she’s eyeing.)

From her rise from childhood poverty, to her fiercely run underdog campaign, to her post-loss decision to launch an anti-voter suppression organization, Abrams strikes me as grit personified.

And she’s not the only resilient pol making headlines right now. Rep. Gwen Moore announced that she’s been fighting small cell lymphoma for the past 10 months and is now in remission. She revealed the news at House Ways and Means Committee meeting and seized the moment to beat the drum for a long-term goal she helped accomplish, the Affordable Care Act. “I am announcing my remission today to remind everyone on this committee that I am a living example of the lifesaving value of essential health benefits,” she said in the statement. “For my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that is a cost worth paying.”

Meanwhile, in the U.K., PM Theresa May of Britain survived yet another critical Brexit vote yesterday—this one would have “delayed Brexit, undermined her strategy for leaving the European Union and undercut the country’s constitutional protocol,” according to the NYT. Though the outcome she’s left with is not that much better: she must rework the Brexit deal with the EU, the very deal Brussels says is not up for renegotiation.

Is May gritty? She has certainly shown a dogged determination to succeed on the task set out for her—exiting the EU—but at this point, it’s hard to imagine that she’s finding a whole lot of “purpose and meaning” in the work.