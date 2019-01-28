35-Day Government Shutdown Cost the U.S. Economy $3 Billion in Permanent Losses

By Natasha Bach
11:14 AM EST

The 35-day government shutdown cost the U.S. economy $11 billion, of which $3 billion isn’t likely to be recovered.

That’s according to a new report from the Congressional Budget Office.

The $8 billion that should be recouped comes from the government reopening and federal workers receiving back pay, the CBO said.

In total, losses amount to a 0.1% reduction in GDP in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 0.2% in the first quarter of 2019. The CBO estimates the lasting effects of the shutdown will cause the level of GDP for the 2019 calendar year to be 0.02% smaller than it would have been otherwise.

Going forward, the shutdown has lowered the annualized expected growth rate by 0.4% in the first quarter of 2019, according to CBO estimates. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the shutdown decreased that rate by 0.2%.

The most negatively affected? Federal workers who went weeks without pay and private sector companies that lost business, amounting to permanently foregone income. The losses also don’t include the indirect negative effects the CBO was unable to quantify.

