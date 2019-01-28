Sen. Elizabeth Warren Angling Anew for Wall Street. Big Banks Aren't Thrilled

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign is stepping up her calls for financial industry reforms, which is rankling executives.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Massachusetts Democrat reasserted her longtime animus toward how financial institutions are regulated.

“Banks exercise too much power in Washington,” she said. “One of the main things I’ve done is grassroots organizing to wave the flag and point out what’s going on here and get some political pushback. Otherwise Congress and the administration will just continue to work for the big banks.”

U.S. banks aren’t happy. One executive told The WSJ that while the industry overall is different from how it was in 2008, Warren “still seems to be living in 2008-land.” Among her previous calls for reform includes banning Wells Fargo from university campuses.

Another executive appeared more concerned. “She has this sort of applause line that we are all crooks,” the executive said, “which is scary that you may hear that for a year and a half.”

The WSJ suggests that Warren wouldn’t just reverse some of the changes made under the Trump administration—she may prove to be even “more adversarial” than the Obama administration.

Even if Warren doesn’t win the Democratic primary, should her financial platform resonate with voters, it could push other candidates to adopt some of her tenets.