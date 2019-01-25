Term Sheet -- Friday, January 25

Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers.

Let’s talk China.

In a wide-ranging interview, my colleague Shawn Tully spoke with private equity veteran Weijian Shan about China’s current economic predicament and the country’s long-term health.

As an on-the-ground dealmaker in his role as chief of PAG, Asia’s largest private equity firm; as a U.S.-trained, PhD economist; and as a figure whose personal story followed his nation’s rise, from the brutal oppression that exiled him into forced labor during the Cultural Revolution to the economic miracle that enabled him to bring billions of dollars in gains to his investors.

Some interesting insights from their conversation:

• China’s era of epic growth is ending: “I wouldn’t be surprised if GDP falls to 6% in 2019,” Shan says, a rate below last year’s already disappointing 6.6%, one of the lowest readings since 1990. The first of two immediate problems, he says, is a severe contraction in credit. His view is that the private sector isn’t getting the bank financing it needs for new plants, medical facilities and stores––a phenomenon that’s now slowing the economy. The second deadweight is the trade dispute with the U.S. “The direct impact on business is small,” he says. “But the impact on business confidence is large. The dispute is hitting confidence among Chinese producers, and discouraging them from investing.”

• The shift from manufacturing to consumption will slow expansion: A nation driven by heavy investment in manufacturing is a lot more dynamic than an economy dominated by consumer spending, says Shan. “Private consumption produces lower growth than than manufacturing investment,” he notes. He explains that a growing industrial base creates a “multiplier effect.” Each trillion yuan in invested in a new factories contributes far more than that in economic growth by creating new jobs and still more factories to supply components and power. “Conversely,” says Shan, “consumption spending doesn’t provide a multiplier. It doesn’t provide the impetus for growth that investment in manufacturing does.”

• A real estate bubble is not likely: Some concerns about China center on the rapid escalation in prices for housing and other real estate, and the possibly disastrous aftershocks if prices fall sharply. Shan sees those fears as overblown: He doesn’t see a replay of the U.S. financial crisis of 2008 to 2010, or the Asian collapse in the 1997 and 1998. “Both [those crises] were caused by a collapse in real estate, but the key is that the real estate collapse wrecked the banking system, causing a credit crunch that led to deep recessions,” says Shan. The difference, he continues, is that Chinese federal laws and banking guidelines have limited leverage in the real estate market, limiting the danger to the banks.

• Consumer products are the key to China’s future: “We see the best opportunities in health care, pharmaceuticals, specialty finance, and food and beverage,” he says. “We’re talking about 1.4 billion consumers who are consuming more and saving less every year.” The Tencent Music story, he says, epitomizes what he calls China’s shift from the world’s factory to the world’s market. Fully opening that market, says Shan, would both benefit the Chinese consumer, and reinvigorate the now-endangered trading partnerships that so enriched its past and are so crucial to its future.

— Banks Woo Billionaire Heirs With Insider Peek at Silicon Valley: Young billionaires-to-be get an exclusive look at emerging tech and access to industry insiders.

— Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: The Rolling Stone Interview: Sometimes 280 characters just aren’t enough. The social media mogul takes on his critics — and tries to explain who he really is. (Also, a really bizarre anecdote about how Mark Zuckerberg served him dinner that consisted of a goat he killed with a laser gun/stun gun/knife.)

— Katzenberg and Whitman: Hollywood’s New Odd Couple: The movie mogul (Disney, DreamWorks Animation) and tech executive (eBay, Hewlett Packard) are aiming for short-form glory with the well-funded Quibi.

— ESPN’s Ex-President Wants to Build the Netflix of Sports: After an abrupt departure, John Skipper is trying to beat his former employer at its own game.