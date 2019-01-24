Former White House Aide Cliff Sims Calls Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway a 'Cartoon Villain Come to Life' in New Book

Former White House aide Cliff Sims’ book, Team of Vipers, has yet to hit the bookshelves, but some of the juicier tidbits are already coming to light.

The one-time Trump loyalist has already revealed the president had hoped for the U.S. to go to Mars during his term. Now, another excerpt from the book is providing insight about another Trump loyalist, Kellyanne Conway.

Based on an excerpt shared by Vanity Fair’s Hive, Conway may in fact be guilty of the most egregious leaks against Trump. Sims recounts a day in 2017 when Conway asked him to help her draft a response after she was accused of being two-faced by the hosts of Morning Joe.

According to Sims, while he sat at Conway’s computer drafting the statement, streams of iMessages were coming through—messages which appeared simultaneously on her computer as she typed them because the account was linked to both Conway’s phone and computer.

Conway was reportedly having numerous conversations with several reporters, most of them, Sims writes, from outlets the White House frequently disparaged. “Journalists from The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Politico, and Bloomberg were all popping up on the screen,” Sims recounts.

The conversations allegedly ranged from bashing her colleagues by name, to sharing private conversations she had had with Trump. Sims claims that in her messages, Conway was telling the reporters about times she’d “convinced” Trump to “see things her way,” “talking about him like a child she had to set straight.”

Calling Conway “a cartoon villain brought to life,” Sims claims that her agenda “was her survival over all others”—which she pursued by “playing a double game…[of] putting a foot in both worlds.”