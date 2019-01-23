Term Sheet -- Wednesday, January 23

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

It seems like everyone (except me) raised funding today — including three crypto companies with some notable backers.

Here’s the quick rundown:

• Symbiont, a blockchain platform that caters to financial institutions, announced $20 million in Series B funding led by Nasdaq Ventures. Galaxy Digital, Citi, and Raptor Group also participated in the round.

It’s interesting to note that Symbiont has a partnership with Ranieri Solutions, a fintech investment firm founded by Lewis Ranieri. Ranieri, the so-called father of mortgage-backed securities, was criticized for his role in the subprime mortgage crisis. Ironically, witnessing the destruction wreaked by the crisis is what inspired one of the Symbiont co-founders to begin looking at blockchain technology.

“[It] made me think it was a miss that technology wasn’t introduced to solve these problems,” says Symbiont CEO Mark Smith. “And I thought—with the hubris of an entrepreneur—well, with technology we won’t need these regulations.” Read more at Fortune.

• Anchorage, a San Francisco-based provider of cryptocurrency custody service, is coming out of stealth today with $17 million in Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz. Khosla Ventures, Max Levchin, Elad Gil, Mark McCombe of Blackrock, and AngelList’s Naval Ravikant also participated in the round.

The reason this company is one to keep your eye on is that its reach extends outside of the crypto world. Its digital asset custody service could lure big-time commercial banks, endowments, pensions, mutual funds, and hedgies into the depths of blockchain. Read more at TechCrunch.

• AnChain.ai, a Mountain View, Calif.-based AI-powered blockchain security company, raised $2 million in seed funding led by venture firm AMINO Capital. Susquehanna Investment Group, CRCM, and Brain Robotics also participated in the round.

… BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE: A startup called Kadena is releasing a new version of blockchain for free on Amazon Web Services today.

The founders of Kadena, who helped lead JP Morgan’s once-buzzy blockchain group before striking out on their own in 2016, say their version of a blockchain, ScalableBFT, is superior to the alternatives offered by IBM and others.

In an interview with Fortune, co-founder Stuart Popejoy said existing versions of private blockchains are inadequate because they slow down when more than 20 users try to participate. This alleged flaw is significant because a primary purpose of a blockchain is to allow multiple people to see and maintain a shared ledger in near real-time.

Kadena also claimed that two Fortune 100 companies in the health and insurance sectors are using its blockchain to manage data. Read more.

… BLOCKCHAIN IN DAVOS: My colleague Claire Zillman is at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. In today’s Broadsheet newsletter, she writes about a Tuesday panel in which Joseph Lubin, founder of blockchain software technology company Consensys, wore a “Women in Blockchain” t-shirt to speak on a Consensys-sponsored blockchain panel with … no women.

From Claire’s column:

It was almost as if Lubin wanted someone in the audience to ask about his shirt and why he wore it in such a setting.

So I did. Or rather, I asked, with a reference to his attire, what steps he and the other panelists were taking to ensure that the blockchain industry—with its claims of vast, world-changing potential—was an inclusive space.

“It’s absolutely a problem; diversity is a problem. We pay a ton of attention to it,” Lubin said as he plugged the group behind the shirt. Women in Blockchain works to connect women in the field and advocates for them to shape the future of the technology. On the whole, he said, the Davos panels sponsored by Consensys were close to gender parity.