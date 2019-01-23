Joni Ernst VP, LA Teachers' Strike, Virginia ERA: Broadsheet January 23

• Tone-deaf in Davos. I’m at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week. The annual meeting of business and world leaders is noble in its mission of trying to solve some of Earth’s biggest problems, but the meeting itself and the surrounding circus are, at times, guilty of tone-deafness that can border on hypocrisy. For instance, WEF is peddling a “Globalization 4.0” theme amid protectionist trade wars and the rise of populist regimes. It fosters talk of combating climate change—with input from leaders who arrive by private jet. And on Tuesday, Joseph Lubin, founder of blockchain software technology company Consensys, wore a “Women in Blockchain” t-shirt to speak on a Consensys-sponsored blockchain panel with…no women. (I should note that my colleague Robert Hackett moderated the discussion.)

It was almost as if Lubin wanted someone in the audience to ask about his shirt and why he wore it in such a setting.

So I did. Or rather, I asked, with a reference to his attire, what steps he and the other panelists were taking to ensure that the blockchain industry—with its claims of vast, world-changing potential—was an inclusive space.

“It’s absolutely a problem; diversity is a problem. We pay a ton of attention to it,” Lubin said as he plugged the group behind the shirt. Women in Blockchain works to connect women in the field and advocates for them to shape the future of the technology. On the whole, he said, the Davos panels sponsored by Consensys were close to gender parity.

Fellow panelist Brian Behlendorf, executive director of Hyperledger, an open-source initiative for blockchain technology, said Hyperledger’s governing board chair Blythe Masters had recently led a successful vote that committed the governing body to reaching a 50-50 gender make-up in the next two years.

“We need a top-down approach,” Behlendorf said, “not just bottom-up.”

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, touted the share of women in the payments company’s upper ranks—three of its top 13 leaders are women and its board is 30% female. The lack of diversity that plagues the broader sector, he said, “is not unique to blockchain.” The diversity statistics in technology in general speak for themselves, he said, “and not in a good way.”

My question was by no means a novel one. Frankly, it’s one the panelists should be used to answering. The blockchain and cryptocurrency industries have faced scrutiny for years now about their stark lack of diversity. Fortune itself asked in 2017 whether Bitcoin represented a new financial system or the same old boys’ club.

The blockchain ecosystem is “maturing,” the panelists said; it’s learning what use cases apply and which ones do not. But diversity is one problem that seems to still be confounding its experts.