2020 Presidential Race: Democrats Running—So Far

The 2020 presidential election may still be more than a year away, but the field of Democratic candidates is already crowded.

While Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is the latest candidate—he announced a presidential exploratory committee on Wednesday—more are likely to join the field of nine now vying for their party’s nomination.

The victor will run against Republican President Donald J. Trump in his presumed reelection bid, unless another GOP nominee surfaces to edge out the incumbent.

Announced

On Jan. 12, former San Antonio Mayor and Obama administration official Julian Castro announced his bid after forming an exploratory committee in December. On Jan. 15, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert announced her exploratory committee.

California Sen. Kamala Harris declared her intentions on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren put forth her candidacy on New Year’s Eve.

A number of lesser-known Democratic candidates have also announced their intentions to run for president, including Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, former West Virginia state Sen. Richard Ojeda, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Potential Candidates

There are a number of other prominent Democrats considered potential candidates. They include former Vice President Joe Biden. There’s also speculation Hillary Clinton may try to see if the third time’s a charm. Former New York City Mayor—and former Republican—Michael Bloomberg could run as a Democrat.

Other prospective candidates include New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.