Soon, you won’t need to leave your home or office to get your favorite coffee drink from Starbucks.

The American coffee chain announced Tuesday the expansion of its Starbucks Delivers program in partnership with Uber Eats.

Starting Tuesday, users in San Francisco will be able to order Starbucks items for delivery through the Uber Eats app. The program will then be expanded to Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington D.C. in the coming weeks. London will be the first international city to pilot the program later this month.

Starbucks intends to make the program available across one-quarter of its locations in the U.S. or approximately 3,500 stores. Close to 95% of the Starbucks menu will be available to users, with a flat booking fee of $2.49 and a promise to deliver within 30 minutes of ordering.

The program will allow Starbucks to capitalize on the success of Uber Eats—currently the fastest growing meal delivery service in the U.S.—and reach new customers. More broadly, the chain hopes to tap into the growing food delivery trend worldwide. It already has delivery services in 11 global markets and plans to introduce the service in additional markets this year.