Pope Francis Invites Followers to Join Him on Praying App

If you’ve ever wanted to join the Pope in prayer, there’s an app for that. Pope Francis is inviting people to pray with him using “Click To Pray,” a praying app that invites users around the world to come together in prayer online.

The Pope recommended the app on Sunday, while unveiling his own user profile, as he prepared to head to Panama on Wednesday for the World Youth Day festival. “Internet and the social networks are a resource of our time, a way to stay in touch with others, to share values and projects, and to express the desire to form a community,” he said in his weekly Angelus prayer, according to Agence-France Presse.

During the weekly prayer, the Pope invited people to join him on the app, telling his followers that he would put in “requests for prayers for the Church’s mission.”

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network introduced the “official prayer platform for the intentions of the Pope” in 2016. The app offers three sections, including “Pray with the Pope,” which invites users to join the Pope’s monthly prayer; “Pray every day,” which involves three daily prayers; and “Pray with the network” where users can share prayers with one another, according to Vatican News.

The app is the official prayer platform for World Youth Day, which will be held this year in Panama from January 22-27.