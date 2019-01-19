The Top Reveals from the 2019 Detroit Auto Show

With a noticeably thinner crowd for its final January staging, the North American International Auto Show showcased a mix of SUVs, sedans, and sports cars that will be arriving at dealerships later this year. Detroit’s annual show will move to June starting 2020 to attract stronger attendance and avoid competition with early January’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and others skipped Detroit this year, but other car companies took the opportunity to unveil their latest electric vehicle concepts, too. Nissan showed its QX Inspiration concept, a blueprint for its first-ever electric vehicle, while Chinese automaker GAC brought its seven-passenger, glass door-enclosed Entranze.

But the Detroit show is still about moving metal and previewing production cars that consumers can buy. Here are the top reveals from the show when it opens to the public on Saturday, Jan. 19.

Kia Telluride

The eight-passenger Kia Telluride, the Korean automaker’s largest SUV, made its official debut in Detroit four months after appearing onstage at clothing designer Brandon Maxwell’s Western-themed show New York Fashion Week show.

Equipped with a 291-horsepower V6 engine, the boxy Telluride draws inspiration from the American West and its spirit of adventure, the company said.

Larger than the Sorento, currently the largest and best-selling vehicle in Kia’s lineup, the Telluride is expected to satisfy a demand for three-row SUVs with ample cargo space. Hyundai’s sister brand is also nodding to the market’s current penchant for luxury, equipping every model with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, brushed metal and matte wood trim, and reclining third-row seats.

Toyota Supra

Jonathan Miller JONNY BADGOOD PRODUCTIONS

The long-awaited turbocharged coupe from Toyota joins the fray to challenge models from Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Genesis.

Last sold in 2002, the Supra nameplate now clocks in at 335 horsepower and shares a platform with BMW’s Z4 coupe. The agreement with BMW helps cut development costs for what is expected to be a niche nameplate.

Starting at $50,000, the car is designed to appeal to enthusiasts and lend excitement to Toyota’s brand. The Japanese automaker will begin selling 1,500 limited edition models this summer.

Cadillac XT6

Bright Galvano exterior accents on the exterior distinguish the Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury model.

Cadillac is adding a smaller three-row crossover to its lineup to keep up with consumer demand. Expected this summer as a 2020 model, the XT6 slots between the brand’s behemoth Escalade full-size SUV and mid-size XT5 crossover.

Influenced by the flashy Escala concept shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 2016, the seven-passenger XT6 aims to lure buyers from other luxury marques with its premium leather trim, captain’s chairs, and V6 engine that delivers 310 horsepower. With less ground clearance than the average crossover, Cadillac’s newest entry is slated to compete against on-road models such as the Infiniti QX60 and Lexus RX and not with adventure-ready SUVs.

Shelby GT500 Mustang

Ford’s most powerful street-legal vehicle arrives as a supercharged V8 Mustang. The Shelby GT500 boasts more than 700 horsepower, a 0-to-60 time just over three seconds, and what Ford hopes are the performance chops to compete against supercars costing several times its to-be-announced starting price.

The two-seater will challenge Chevrolet’s top muscle car, the Camaro ZL1 1LE, as well as exotic European sports cars when it goes on sale later this year.