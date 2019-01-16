Motorola is looking to bring back its iconic RAZR flip phone. However, this time the handset is going to be a bit more expensive.

The new iteration of the popular handset will be a smartphone with a foldable screen, and will sell for roughly $1,500, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The phone could potentially go on the market as early as February and will reportedly be available exclusively at Verizon stores. Only 200,000 of the handsets are expected to be made.

The RAZR was originally launched by Motorola, which is now owned by Lenovo, in 2004. The phone was almost instantly one of the most popular on the market, thanks to its thin, innovative design.

Motorola was able to sell more than 130 million of the handsets globally before the introduction of the iPhone in 2007, which quickly overtook the handset in sales.

Rumors about a new RAZR originally surfaced in late 2016 after the company released a throwback video featuring the original handset. At that time, a Motorola representative said they loved the excitement the ad had created, but the company did not have plans to re-launch the original device. The nostalgic ad was meant to drum up excitement for its Tech World Conference where other devices were announced.

Motorola also isn’t the only company expected to launch a handset with a foldable display this year. Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a foldable phone later this year that may potentially sell for more than $1,500.