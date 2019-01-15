Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich Will Join CNN as a Political Commentator

Former Republican Gov. John Kasich of Ohio will join CNN as a senior political commentator, where he will appear as a guest on a number of platforms, CNN announced Tuesday.

Earlier this week, CNBC reported that Kasich had been in talks with his advisors to join a major cable news network, pointing to either CNN or MSNBC. He ruled out working with Fox News Channel, though he previously hosted his own show, “Heartland With John Kasich,” on Fox News in the early 2000s.

Reports circulated on Monday as Kasich left office that he signed a contract to be represented by United Talent Agency. “I’m excited to work with UTA to keep my voice active across the world and share my experiences and observations to help improve the lives of others,” Kasich said in a statement.

UTA co-president Jay Sures called Kasich “one of the nation’s most unifying and inspiring political voices,” according to Variety. The agency said it would help the politician “navigate the next phase of his public and private life.”

Kasich has positioned himself as a staunch critic of the Trump administration within the Republican Party. His team and sources close to him say he will still consider a 2020 run against President Donald Trump, even as he joins CNN as a commentator, CNBC reported. CNN has cut ties with contributors in the past once they take steps to run for office, the outlet noted.

Kasich’s first appearance as a CNN contributor will be on “Cuomo Prime Time” on Tuesday night.

Fortune has reached out to Kasich’s team for comment.