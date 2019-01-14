As Clemson’s football team took home the national championship a week ago by beating the heavily-favored Alabama Crimson Tide, it seems like the Tigers are going to the White House to eat some Big Macs and Whoppers.

Prior to the team’s arrival Monday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he plans to serve them McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger Kings [sic] with some pizza. He followed up by saying “I really mean it. It’ll be interesting” in case there was any doubt.

According to Trump the menu selection was made because he “would think that’s their favorite food,” but “we’ll see what happens.”

President Trump and the White House will host Clemson tonight in celebration of the National Championship. Trump says they’ll serve “McDonalds, Wendys, and Burger King…some pizza. I really mean it. Their favorite food. So we'll see what happens.”pic.twitter.com/t8WUxGXLeY — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) January 14, 2019

Despite Trump’s confidence that college football players would enjoy burgers or another meal comprised exclusively from items they could purchase at a drive-thru, the internet wasn’t convinced. A number of people on Twitter have suggested that perhaps fried food isn’t at the top of the list for a group of elite athletes.

Many also saw the move as disrespectful to the student-athletes who have traveled to the Nation’s Capital to meet with the president. Some even suggested he claimed that fast food was their “favorite food” because it reportedly is his.

Donald Trump’s White House serving fast food for the Clemson football team visit has to be the most white trash thing ever, even burnt steak with ketchup would be an improvement over Mcdonalds. — 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚 𝐁𝐮𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐭🏳️‍🌈 (@MTCinCA) January 14, 2019

As a prime athletic specimen himself, glad to know that Trump understands how his fellow peak athletes love stuffing themselves with fast food — Stormy45801 (@stormy45801) January 14, 2019

First, shame on @ClemsonFB for supporting this racist. Second, shame on Trump for deciding that he cares so little about then that he won't have White House catering make anything for them and instead will just serve them fast food — Tim Hampton (@TJSpyke) January 14, 2019