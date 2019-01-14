As Clemson’s football team took home the national championship a week ago by beating the heavily-favored Alabama Crimson Tide, it seems like the Tigers are going to the White House to eat some Big Macs and Whoppers.
Prior to the team’s arrival Monday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he plans to serve them McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger Kings [sic] with some pizza. He followed up by saying “I really mean it. It’ll be interesting” in case there was any doubt.
According to Trump the menu selection was made because he “would think that’s their favorite food,” but “we’ll see what happens.”
Despite Trump’s confidence that college football players would enjoy burgers or another meal comprised exclusively from items they could purchase at a drive-thru, the internet wasn’t convinced. A number of people on Twitter have suggested that perhaps fried food isn’t at the top of the list for a group of elite athletes.
Many also saw the move as disrespectful to the student-athletes who have traveled to the Nation’s Capital to meet with the president. Some even suggested he claimed that fast food was their “favorite food” because it reportedly is his.