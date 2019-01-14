Sen. Rand Paul Is Having Surgery in Canada, Where Healthcare Is Publicly Funded

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is traveling to Canada for hernia surgery, according to a court filing from his attorneys.

The surgery, which is connected to injuries Paul suffered when he was attacked by a neighbor while doing yard work in 2017, will be done in Ontario, the Associated Press reports.

The choice to undergo treatment in Canada—where health care is publicly funded and universally provided—is ironic considering Paul, a Republican, is a staunch opponent of Obamacare and champions free-market principals.

Medical tourism, however, can offer savings between 20 and 90 percent, Market Watch reports, depending on which country you choose. Patients Beyond Borders estimates that 1.4 million Americans took advantage of more affordable healthcare systems abroad in 2017.

The neighbor who attacked Paul, Rene Boucher, reportedly tackled the senator when he became frustrated with Paul repeatedly stacking debris near their property line, leaving Paul with broken ribs.

Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress and was sentenced to 30 days in prison in June 2018. Federal prosecutors are appealing for a longer sentence.