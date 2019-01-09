Banned from CES, Ose Sex Toy Maker Accuses Showrunners of Sexism

CES 2019 has largely been free of controversy this year, but the maker of an upcoming adult novelty is accusing the group that runs the show of having “double standards” when it comes to technology involving pleasure products.

The Ose, an adult novelty from start-up Lora DiCarlo, initially won a CES Innovation Award, but later had that award rescinded and, according to the company’s owner, then told it would not be allowed to exhibit at the show.

Instead, the Ose was on display at a media-packed accompanying event Wednesday night, where the owners had large signs on display blasting the Consumer Technology Association for its decision.

“The product referenced does not fit into any of our existing product categories and should not have been accepted for the Innovation Awards Program,” CTA told Fortune in a statement. “CES does not have a category for sex toys. CTA had communicated this position to Lora DiCarlo nearly two months ago and we have apologized to them for our mistake.”

Sex toys and CES have an unusual history. While the Ose wasn’t allowed on the show floor, adult novelty company OhMiBod has been a regular attendee for several years (and even won a Best of CES award in the the “Digital Health and Fitness Product” category in 2016).

Trojan condoms has also shown branded sex toys in years past. And Naughty America, an adult film studio, has a presence on the show floor this year, albeit in a private meeting room in the back.

Sex and CES have always been strange bedfellows. For years, CES ran at the same time as the Adult Entertainment Expo. And from the 1980s through 1998, the show had an adult software section where porn stars and adult filmmakers mingled with showgoers.