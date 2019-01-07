'Surviving R. Kelly,' Female Directors, Elizabeth Warren: Broadsheet January 7

• New year, same sad stats. The Broadsheet is thrilled to be back, rested and refreshed, for 2019, but we wish we were starting off the year with better news.

A new study out this morning from MSCI (a provider of market indexes and portfolio and risk management tools and services) found that among the 2,700 companies in its All Country World Index, a slightly larger share of firms—78.7%—had at least one female director as of mid-October 2018 than in 2017 (77.4%). That incremental progress means that it will take until 2029 for companies in the index to reach 30% female representation in the boardroom—two years longer than MSCI projected in 2015.

MSCI did praise firms in emerging markets for their progress: 64% of such companies had at least one female director last year, up from 59.6% in 2017. It also cited the U.S.’s “modest progress” last year, which saw women occupy 23.4% of all directorships, an increase of 89 board seats in absolute terms. At the same time, 11 U.S. firms still had all-male boards as of mid-October, making the U.S. an outlier among developed nations outside of Asia. Australia and Canada for instance, each had just one firm with an all-male board; Germany had two. Companies in Japan, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, meanwhile, accounted for the majority of boards with no female representation.

As we digest yet another disappointing report about women on boards, it’s worth considering how much we read into these studies in the first place. A separate assessment from the Wharton Social Impact Initiative late last year discouraged us from drawing a direct line between companies with stellar gender diversity among directors and those that are good employers for women.

Instead, the report—a review of hundreds of other academic studies—concluded that four factors are better predictors:

Employing a large percentage of women at every level and in every unit of the company

Paying employees at least enough to avoid poverty, paying equally for equal work, and having no gender pay gap

Supporting and protecting the health of the women it employs (and its men, too)

Providing satisfying working conditions for women (and for men, as well)

“Some studies suggest that when women hold positions of power in the [boardroom or C-suite], they foster positive working conditions—better pay, more promotions—for women lower in the company,” the Wharton authors write. “But, other studies of the topic find no evidence to support the claim that when women hold positions of power, women throughout the company have it better.”

The study concludes: “Can you be confident that just because a company has women on the board or in the C-suite it is a good employer for women throughout the company? Alas, no.”

Co-author Katherine Klein, a management professor at Wharton, told me there are plenty of reasons to champion women’s representation on corporate boards. “They’re important seats of power,” she said. “It’s valuable to have diversity in thinking.” But, she said, “you have to be realistic about how strong the correlation is between board makeup and the happenings of employees.”

Nothing like a grain of salt to kick off the new year.